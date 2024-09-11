'Gaangeaya' takes a pan-Indian leap

In a bold stride toward pan-Indian cinema, Gaangeaya is set to enchant audiences across five languages, including Kannada. The film’s soundtrack has recently been released with its Kannada version at a grand event. The launch ceremony saw a constellation of prominent figures gracing the occasion, such as Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President NM Suresh, and they offered their heartfelt congratulations to the team behind Gaangeaya .

Gagan, a seasoned actor with a notable portfolio in Telugu cinema, steps into a pivotal role. He is supported by actors such as Ranadhir, Tejank, and veteran Suman. The film is produced by Vijay Shekhar Reddy and Ramachandra Srinivas Kumar under their esteemed Vijay Gauthami Art Movies banner.

Director M Ramachandra Srinivas Kumar is a former mathematics professor and a noted astrologer, and he is reputed for having predicted the futures of 56 legislators, 13 ministers, and two former chief ministers. With Gaangeaya , Kumar aims to foster unity among diverse communities through the film’s narrative.

“Our mission is to offer a platform for emerging talent and skilled technicians. We envision producing ten films annually under the Vijay Gauthami Art Movies banner. This is my debut film, and it explores the challenges faced by rural youth who migrate to cities for work”.