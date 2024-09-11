‘Industry discusses supporting new talent, but they often get sidelined’: Kiran Raj

Some appreciated our teaser privately but didn’t offer public support. It struck me that if a star’s child or a producer’s son were in my position, the response might have been different. Despite the industry’s talk of supporting new talent, newcomers without a strong background often find themselves sidelined,” he notes.

Kiran Raj drew a comparison between reality TV shows and cinema. He explains, “In reality shows, sympathy often attracts more attention than skill. In the film industry, sympathy can sometimes overshadow pure talent. But I have a strong support system from my television days. My confidence and skills are my biggest strengths.”

Turning to Ronny, Kiran describes it as a mass entertainer with the potential to elevate his acting career. “Coming from television, I knew my audience well. But cinema requires reaching a new crowd that ventures out of their homes.

The challenge of establishing myself as a big-screen actor is different. I’m confident that when people see Ronny, they will appreciate it. I experienced this firsthand at a premiere in Davanagere, where the audience, initially coming as my serial Kannadathi's fans, left as fans of Ronny. That kind of response is both overwhelming and encouraging.”

In fact, director Gurutej has echoed a similar sentiment in a previous conversation with CE. "Kiran Raj is a well-known face in the small-screen, especially for his role in Kannadathi. We kept his extensive fan base in mind while crafting Ronny, ensuring it appeals to families looking for a compelling yet accessible narrative," the filmmaker said back then.

Kiran also talks about the core themes of Ronny, whose ensemble cast includes Apoorva, Radhya, Sameeksha, Ravi Shankar, Girish Hegde, Maiko Nagaraj, Ugram Manju, Ugram Ravi, Yash Shetty, Sujay Shastri, B Suresha, Sreedhar, and Lakshmi Subbiah. He shares, “The film is about a youth driven by passion.

It highlights how failure is a common part of everyone’s journey and how fate shapes our stories. In the film industry, four success stories often overshadow countless silent struggles. We need to understand that the stars we see are those who had the courage to overcome their failures.”

Kiran Raj reflects on his journey with hope. “I might not have a track record to flaunt, but I’ve given my all to make Ronny stand out. I’m not aiming for a full house on the first day, but I’m confident that word of mouth will build momentum. I strive to do something unique, something first of its kind. If I’ve managed to be different, I’ll consider that a success," he concludes.