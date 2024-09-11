Shivanna unveils first-look poster of 'Subrahmanyaa' starring Adhvay Shankar

Century Star Shivarajkumar recently revealed the first-look poster for Subrahmanyaa, featuring Adhvay Shankar in his debut lead role. The poster shows him in a jungle setting and at the entrance of a mysterious place, with goons in pursuit.

Subrahmanyaa, a socio-fantasy adventure, is being produced by Thirumal Reddy and Anil Kadiyala under the banner of SG Movie Creations, with Praveena Kadiyala and Ramalakshmi presenting the film. The movie's pre-look was recently unveiled and received positive feedback. This film marks the return of dubbing artist and actor P. Ravi Shankar to direction, following his last project, Durgi (2004), which starred Malashree.

The film is 60 percent complete, with post-production currently underway at Red Chillies Studios in Mumbai. VFX and CGI work are being managed at leading studios in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Subrahmanyaa features a talented team, with a soundtrack by Ravi Basrur. The film also includes cinematography by Vignesh Raj, editing by Vijay M. Kumar, and production design by Ullas Hydur.