'Kannanjaru' eyes November release

Kannanjaru is building significant momentum ahead of its scheduled November release. The film’s title and motion poster have already garnered widespread attention, and the teaser has accumulated over 1.6 million views in just six days. Promotional efforts are in full swing, with the latest romantic track “Prema Shringara” by Harshvardhan Raj quickly crossing a million views.

The film is directed and produced by R Balachandra, who also stars in the lead role. Kannanjaru has been praised for its nostalgic tone, evoking memories of Ravi Chandran’s classic style. Apoorva, who previously co-starred with Ravichandran in the film Apoorva, is featured in a key role in Kannanjaru.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Apoorva shares, “Since the release of the teaser and the song, there has been a lot of positive buzz around the film, and I feel more confident and optimistic about how Kannanjaru will be received by the audience.”

Balachandra, who wears the hats of actor, director, and producer, says, “The early reactions to the first look, teaser, and song have been phenomenal. ‘Prema Shringara’ has struck a chord with the audience, garnering millions of views, which is a great morale boost for our team.”

Produced under the RP Film banner, Kannanjaru features music by Shashank Seshagiri, editing by Venky Udvi, and cinematography by Manjunath Hegde.