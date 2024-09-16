Ee Cinemage Climax Iruvudilla launched with an intriguing concept

Ee Cinemage Climax Iruvudilla—which translates to “This Film Will Have No Climax”—has just been launched, along with a twist that is as unconventional as its title. Directed by RK Gandhi and produced by Rajeev Krishna under Snehalayam Creations, the makers plan to defy expectations from the very start.

The film delves into the lives of six friends whose peaceful Goa getaway is disrupted by an outsider, leading to an array of challenges. Starring Prabhakar, known for his role in Baahubali, alongside Hari Bangarapet, Deena Uppad, Ram Janardhan, Roopashree, Ashok Reddy, Devaraj, MV Samy, and Balaram, the film has an intriguing premise.

While the film will forgo a traditional climax, the filmmakers are inviting audiences to create their own endings. A cash prize awaits the best audience-generated climax.

Filming will unfold in Sakleshpur, Mangalore, Bangalore, and Chikkaballapur, with the film slated for release by the end of November. The project features cinematography by Pramod R and B Yuvraj, and music by Aniruddha Shastri.

The muhurat ceremony of the film was held recently, and social worker Satyavara Nagesh kicked off the filming by turning on the camera. At the same time, Gram Panchayat President Kamalesh made it official with the clapperboard.

With cinema recently struggling to attract audiences, Nagesh argued that innovative gimmicks are crucial to reignite interest. He suggested that the film’s title serves as a clever gimmick to draw viewers in and expressed optimism that this unique approach will be rewarded.