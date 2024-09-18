I was initially nervous to portray my father’s role: Ajith Jayaraj

It has been three years since the film Jhonty Son of Jayaraj began production. This film, aiming to offer a nostalgic glimpse into the underworld of Bangalore, is now ready for release. Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser through actors Vinod Prabhakar and Srinagar Kitty, who wished the team well. This film marks the debut production of Sugur Kumar, who brings two decades of industry experience to the project.

Anand Raj, who has written the story and the screenplay and directed the film, shared, “The story of Jhonty Son of Jayaraj is set in the aftermath of Jayaraj’s era, focusing on financial dealings and market trades." Interestingly, Ajith Jayaraj, who plays his father Jayaraj's role on screen, expressed his initial nervousness about acting. "I was nervous at first, but I gained courage. I’ve portrayed my father’s role as well as my own, showing two different shades," Ajith said.

Anand Raj further explained, “We’ve drawn from what we’ve heard, seen, and read to craft the screenplay. The film portrays Jayaraj’s son and the characters responsible for his death. It also reflects certain events from that period.”

The director also noted that the film is more than just another underworld saga; it includes elements of maternal sentiment, fresh love, and friendship. “If you want to see what old Bangalore was like, you should watch our film. It shows what has changed from 1989 to the present day.

Actors like Sharath Lohitashwa, Petrol Prasanna, Bigg Boss contestant and actor Kishan Bilagali, Sonu Patil, Sachin Purohit, and Maiko Nagaraj have all brought their characters to life,” he added.

Nivishka Patil stars opposite Ajith as the female lead. The film features cinematography by Arjun Akoth and music by Vijeth Manjaiah.