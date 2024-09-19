Ravi Srivatsa returns to direction with 'Gangs of UK'

Ravi Srivatsa, the director known for his film Deadly Soma, is back with a new project: Gangs of UK. This latest venture marks the launch of his production house, Deadly Arts, which aims to bring fresh stories to the Kannada film industry.

Gangs of UK is said to be inspired by real events, for which the director is bringing together a cast of 56 newcomers and is set to deliver a raw, authentic film. Facing the cameras in this ambitious project is Amogh, the son of Ravi’s late mentor KV Raju, who takes on the lead role.

Ravi, speaking on the concept for Gangs of UK, explained that it began to take shape after the passing of KV Raju. “This story has evolved over the years and is now finally coming to life,” he adds, stating, “The script was introduced to me by MS Ramesh last December, and filming kicked off in January, and had wrapped up recently.”

The narrative of Gangs of UK explores themes of bloodshed and the stories that flow from it. MS Ramesh emphasised the importance of local talent, stating, “We have incorporated local actors like Umesh and Mahantesh Hullur, ensuring that the dialogues are relatable and impactful.”

Alongside Amogh, the film features Sonu Upadhyay, Praveen, Orata Prashanth, Ugramm Reddy, Satya, Dhillon, Naveen Krishna Puttur, and Prajwal Muski in pivotal roles. Gangs of UK’s soundtrack includes nine songs, with eight inspired by the works of the revered social reformer and poet Shishunala Sharif. The film’s music is composed by Sadhu Kokila.