Aditya Shasikumar to headline 'Raashi'

Aditya Shashikumar, the son of popular Kannada actor Shashikumar, is set to headline the upcoming film Raashi, directed by Vijay Palegar. This film marks Aditya's third project in a lead role and the first under his new screen name.

He was previously known as Akshith Shashikumar. He recently shared at the film's launch event, “This is my third film as the lead actor, and I am thrilled with the story!” After its recent muhurath ceremony, Raashi is gearing up to go on floors.

After a visit to Mantralaya, where the idea for the film began to develop, Akhilesh reached out to director Vijay Palegar to bring his vision to life. The story comes from Akhilesh, who has also produced the film, while Vijay not only directs but has also penned the script and composed the music. The director, who has previously helmed Trigger, is making his sophomore directorial with Raashi.

The technical team of Raashi includes dialogue writer Abhinandan Deshapriya, cinematographer Naveen Surya, editor KM Prakash, music composer Manju Mahadev and stunt director Bande Chandru. The film also features Sameeksha as the female lead, alongside actors Kari Subbu, Ugram Ravi, and Huli Karthik in important roles.