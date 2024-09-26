Ranga makes directorial debut with social satirical drama 'Ravana Rajyadalli Navadampthigalu'

Ranga's directorial debut Ravana Rajyadalli Navadampathigalu is a social satirical drama that offers a glimpse into the lives of a newlywed couple and tackles societal expectations along with the challenges that characterise middle-class life in a bustling city. The film, which has wrapped up shooting, stars Nidhi Hegde and Arun Surya in lead roles. The film showcases not just their romantic journey but also their grappling with the often absurd realities of modern life.

With a blend of humor and poignancy, the story reflects universal themes of love, ambition, and the search for identity in a rapidly changing society. Produced by Green Chillies Studios and Dhiraj MV Films, the film features Shankar Guru, the director of Badava Rascal, who joins forces with Dhiraj MV and Varuna Gururaj to bring this unique story to life. The music and sound design are by Abhinandan Kashyap, while cinematography is handled by Veeresh NTA, who captures the essence of Bengaluru through his lens.

As the release date approaches, the film team is actively seeking a presenter to enhance the film's visibility. This strategic move is essential for ensuring that Ravana Rajyadalli Navadampathigalu reaches its intended audience. Kannadafilmyclub, a renowned film community known for its strong connections with filmmakers, has stepped in as a branding partner to support this effort.