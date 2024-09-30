'Container' explores survival in a confined space

Filmmakers are venturing into uncharted territories with narratives new to Kannada cinema. One such endeavour is the latest film, Container, which tackles the theme of survival within a confined space, unfolding over a single, intense day. Directed by S Narasimhamurthy, known for his earlier work on Garudaksha, Container centres on a labourer’s harrowing experience after he finds himself trapped in a shipping container during a medical procedure.

This story delves into pressing labour issues, highlighting the often undervalued roles that workers play in society. Starring Dattatreya Pujari in the lead role, the film promises to deliver an exciting narrative, enriched by the evocative music of Alankar and striking cinematography by Srinivas.

The film’s trailer, recently released by the production team, hints at a unique storyline that intertwines the realms of medicine and daily life. With a background in science, Narasimhamurthy brings a fresh perspective to the narrative and the significant yet frequently overlooked contributions of labourers. The story echoes the poignant themes found in everyday news, inviting viewers to reflect on the value of hard work.

The plot unfolds dramatically after a medical procedure involving a machine designed to treat cancer. During this process, the protagonist, portrayed by Dattatreya Pujari, accidentally becomes trapped inside the shipping container. As the clock ticks down, the film builds suspense around his fate—will he manage to survive and escape within just one day?

Filmed in the vibrant cities of Bengaluru and Mangaluru, Container is set to reach audiences upon its release. Alongside Dattatreya Pujari, the cast includes Punya Gowda, Manjunath, and Ranganath.