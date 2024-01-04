Suni’s Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe locks release date

By Express News Service

Director Suni, acclaimed for his diverse storytelling in films like Simple Agi Ondu Love Story, Chamak, and Avatara Purusha, is ready to captivate audiences once again with his latest venture, Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe. Starring Vinay Rajkumar and produced by Mysuru Ramesh, this romantic drama is slated to hit theatres on February 8, coinciding with Valentine's week.

Vinay Rajkumar

As part of the pre-release promotions, the makers have unveiled the first song, a lyrical video titled Ninyaarele, encapsulating the beautiful love story. This soul-stirring melody, released on New Year's, is sung by Armaan Malik with lyrics penned by Siddh Kodipura and Suni, and composed by Veer Samarth. The film's cinematography is skillfully handled by Karthik Sharma and Sabha Kumar.

Along with Vinay Rajkumar, the film also stars Swasthik Krishnan, and Mallika Singh as the female lead, and includes Raghavendra Rajkumar in a special role. The ensemble cast further includes Rajesh Nataranga, Aruna Balaraj, and Sadhu Kokila, among others in pivotal roles.

