Master Akash to play younger version of CM Siddaramaiah in Leader Ramaiah biopic

Directed by Sathya Ratnam, this biopic will be released in two parts.

Published: 09th January 2024 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Leader Ramaiah, a biopic on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in the works. Now, the latest update from team Leader Ramaiah is that child actor Akash is set to play the younger version of the Chief Minister.

Master Akash

Directed by Sathya Ratnam, this biopic will be released in two parts, with the muhurat scheduled to take place soon. The ninth-grader has been receiving a lot of opportunities to showcase his acting prowess. Juggling between studies and cinema, Akash has officially announced his participation in four projects.

“Movies have always captivated me since childhood, and I’ve had unwavering support from my parents. Thriller Manju is guiding me through stunts, while Lakki Shankar Sir is honing my acting skills. I’m preparing for all aspects of filmmaking, from dance to workouts. I’ve already heard a few scripts, and I’m now looking forward to star in Leader Ramaiah. Being part of four films is incredibly exciting and meaningful. I’m committed to continuing my education alongside my acting journey,” says Akash.

