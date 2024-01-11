Music, drama shaped my film journey: Prashanth Siddi

By Express News Service

Prashanthh Siddi, a versatile talent, noted for his roles in Yogaraj Bhat and Suri’s films, is ready to showcase a new skill: music direction. Music has been a constant companion throughout Prashanth Siddi’s life, starting from his exposure to it within his family. Now, he’s applying his experience as a composer for Devaraj Poojary’s film, Matsyagandha, starring Pruthvi Ambaar.

The makers have introduced Prashanth’s musical composition through a recent dance number from Matsyagandha, which has garnered an overwhelming response, garnering nearly ten million views. Prashanth Siddi credits his musical aptitude to his mother, expressing, “Growing up surrounded by music and drama has shaped my film journey. Venturing into music with Matsyagandha has given my film career a whole new dimension.”

Prashanth is elated by the immense response to the Desi Peppy-styled background score in Matsyagandha. The song, sung by Indu Nagaraj with lyrics penned by the director himself, features Anjali Pandey and has choreography by Dhananjay. Alongside Pruthvi Ambar, Matsyagandha stars Bhajarangi Loki, Sharath Lohithaswa, Nagaraj Byndoor, Kiran Naik, Disha Shetty, and PD Sathish in pivotal roles. Produced by BS Vishwanath under the Sahyadri Productions banner, Matsyagandha is currently in its post-production phase and aims for a February release.

