Ravi Basrur’s son Pavan to debut as a hero in Click

By Express News Service

Click, directed by Shashikumar, introduces Master Pavan Basrur, Ravi Basrur’s son, in his first lead role. The film is the debut production venture of IT employee-turned-filmmaker Shashikiran under the Sharanya Films banner.

The film also stars Kartik, Chandrakala Mohan, Rachana Dasharat, Sanju Basayya, Anand from Sillela, and Suman Shashi as part of the main cast. The makers, who have wrapped up shooting recently unveiled the film’s trailer. “Many parents want their kids to become doctors or engineers. But there are more choices beyond these. Click is about education that lets children pick what they want to learn,” explains the filmmaker.

When considering Pavan Basrur for the role, the makers shared the story with Ravi Basrur, who liked it. “In fact, he asked us to audition him first before finalising. We did the audition and a workshop. Pavan has strong acting skills and a big ambition at a young age,” says producer Shashikiran, adding, “Though I produced, I was involved in everything from story to music.”

Primarily filmed in Bengaluru’s Bidadi, Ramanagar, and other surrounding places , Click has music by Vishwas Koushik, background score by Akash Parva, and cinematography by Jeevan.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Click, directed by Shashikumar, introduces Master Pavan Basrur, Ravi Basrur’s son, in his first lead role. The film is the debut production venture of IT employee-turned-filmmaker Shashikiran under the Sharanya Films banner. The film also stars Kartik, Chandrakala Mohan, Rachana Dasharat, Sanju Basayya, Anand from Sillela, and Suman Shashi as part of the main cast. The makers, who have wrapped up shooting recently unveiled the film’s trailer. “Many parents want their kids to become doctors or engineers. But there are more choices beyond these. Click is about education that lets children pick what they want to learn,” explains the filmmaker. When considering Pavan Basrur for the role, the makers shared the story with Ravi Basrur, who liked it. “In fact, he asked us to audition him first before finalising. We did the audition and a workshop. Pavan has strong acting skills and a big ambition at a young age,” says producer Shashikiran, adding, “Though I produced, I was involved in everything from story to music.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Primarily filmed in Bengaluru’s Bidadi, Ramanagar, and other surrounding places , Click has music by Vishwas Koushik, background score by Akash Parva, and cinematography by Jeevan. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp