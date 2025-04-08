Ajith Jayaraj: I am glad I get to play my father Jayaraj on screen

Some singers have voices that carry a special emotional depth. "Our director Prem, who is also a noted singer, has that quality—because he carries the spirit of a mother within him,” says director Anand Raj, speaking about 'Khamisu Amma', the emotional mother-themed song from his upcoming film Jhonty Son of Jayraj. The track was recently launched by lyricist Yogaraj Bhat and Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi, and it has already started to have an impact on audiences.

Anand Raj, who also wrote the lyrics, said, “When I heard the tune composed by Vijetha Manjaiah, I knew it would be a hit. I just wanted it to make people remember their mothers.”

The song plays during a poignant climax where the protagonist realises he may have strayed from the path his mother dreamed of, but she remains his everything.

“In life, we’re quick to apologise to strangers but forget to say sorry to our mothers—the ones who endured the most. This song is our way of asking for that forgiveness,” he added.

Ajith Jayaraj, son of Bengaluru’s underworld figure MP Jayaraj, who is playing the lead, said, “I play two shades—Jonty, a scripted character, and I am glad that I get to play my father Jayaraj on screen. That’s the highlight, with room for a Chapter 2.”

Backed by debut producer Suguru Kumar, the film also stars Rajavardhan, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Nivishka Patil. It has visuals by Arjun Akot and music by Alex.