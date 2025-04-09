Dhanveerah Gowda Interview: Being a mass hero is a challenge

As far as Dhanveerah Gowda is concerned, what started with Bazaar, followed by By Two Love and Kaiva, has now evolved into something more audacious. For Dhanveerah, his upcoming film Vamana, releasing on April 10, marks a decisive step into the high-voltage zone of intense action dramas. And at every turn, he’s had a trusted hand on his shoulder—that of Challenging Star Darshan. “He has stood with me every step since my debut Bazaar,” shares Dhanveerah. “For every film, I’ve taken his suggestions. With Vamana, he’s been extra concerned—constantly checking and discussing the process. As we get closer to release, I’m honestly waiting to know what he thinks once he watches it.”

Backed by producer Chetan Gowda under the banner of Equinox Global Entertainment, Vamana is written and directed by Shankar Raman. The film brings Dhanveerah and Reeshma Nanaiah together for the first time. It also stars Tara, Sampath Raj, Aditya Menon, Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Petrol Prasanna, Shivraj KR Pete, and Cockroach Sudhi in pivotal roles. The music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, while cinematography is handled by Mahendra Simha.

Vamana is a mythological name for a mass entertainer, and Dhanveerah says that the title gets full justice and there’s meaning behind it. "Vamana is the fifth avatar of Vishnu—a force that appears to end evil. My character, Guna, mirrors that spirit. There’s a storm of negativity in the backdrop, and the film explores whether he turns from good to bad or the other way around. What’s his goal? What destruction is necessary for transformation? That’s the soul of Vamana.”

Dhanveerah finds Vamana a full-on action film but says every blow has purpose—and he’s proud of the layers within the script. “I play a guy who’s underestimated, someone society doesn't see coming. He rises beyond expectations. But it’s not just about flexing muscles—it’s about why he fights.”

So, are you finally entering the 'mass hero' zone with Vamana? Dhanveerah doesn’t shy away from the tag—but he knows it’s not easy. “Having the ambition to become a mass hero is one thing. But you’re still testing the waters—you don’t know what the audience expects from you. Being a mass hero is a challenge. It’s not just about image. You take a risk with every subject. For instance, in Vamana, I’ve done raw, rope-free action. I trained hard for every shot. I wanted the fights to tell a story—the bruises, the risks, everything was real. That’s the zone I’m stepping into—authentic, massy, and intense.”

Dhanveerah is also hoping audiences connect with the storm brewing within. “With the blessing of Darshan and the audience and the committed team behind me, April 10 might just be the turning point—of mass heroism.”