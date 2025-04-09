Dharma Keerthiraj Interview: It's right time to explore languages, stories, and fresh identities

Dharma Keerthiraj seems to enjoy this space in his career, loving every bit of it. The Navagraha actor, who earned the nickname Cadburys for his role in the film, is all set to headline a film titled Ambewadi 0007. “The film will be directed by Punith Arasikere, who worked with me in the yet-to-be-released Amaravathi Police Station,” Dharma shares. “It will be produced by KR Pradeep and Bhagyamma Uday Kumar, and the shoot will begin soon.”

According to Dharma, Ambewadi 0007 is actually a judge’s car number plate. “The entire story revolves around that car and my protagonist. We wanted a retro backdrop with old structures—so the entire film is being shot in Kerala.”

Directed by the same filmmaker behind Amaravathi Police Station, the film blends suspense and nostalgia and will be released in Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam, marking one of Dharma’s first full-fledged trilingual films. Meanwhile, Dharma is also excited to make his Telugu debut with Blood Roses, a film he has already completed shooting for. “They see me as a fresh face in Telugu,” he says. “I play a cop in Blood Roses, and it’s a character with two shades—something very new for me.”

Directed by M Guru Raj, the film stars Apsara Rani alongside Dharma and is produced by K Harish, with Manikumar as the executive producer—someone Dharma describes as an important driving force behind the project.

Dharma is in the middle of a packed release schedule: Tequila is ready, with a release date expected to drop soon. Amaravathi Police Station is aiming for a July release. Blood Roses will hit screens in Telugu and Kannada, with the team working on finalising the release date.

“After making my mark in Kannada, I’m now expanding,” Dharma says. “Each project is different—and this feels like the right time to explore languages, stories, and fresh identities.”