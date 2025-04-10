Nagabhushan Interview: I'm an actor who does comedy, not a comedy actor

There’s often talk about the next 'hero'—the larger-than-life figure—flexing his way into theatres and audiences' hearts. But in the crowd of cape-wearing, punchline-dropping protagonists, an actor like Nagabhushan stands out for a different reason. Call Nagabhushan an 'actor material', and he takes it as a compliment. Nagabhushan—known for his slice-of-life roles, offbeat humour and clean entertainment—isn’t trying to fit into the hero mould. In fact, he’s carefully stepping around it. As Vidyapati gears up for release today, Nagabhushan says he wishes to carve a niche not just as a lead, not just as one who offers comic relief but as an actor who entertains with meaning. "Just stories, characters, and laughs—That's what I want to resonate with the audience long after the credits roll," Nagabhushan says.

The actor adds, "More than a hero, I wanted to be an entertainer. I never said I’m the hero of the film; I always say I play the lead,” he says with quiet clarity. “I’m hesitant by nature. But I feel happiest when someone calls me an actor. There are actors who can pull off action—I’m built for something different," says Nagabhushan. Comedy, he says, isn’t just a ‘track’ anymore. “Earlier, comedy used to run parallel to the story. Now, it’s blended. But humour is serious business in cinema. It can’t just pop up randomly with a few punch dialogues. That’s not comedy,” he explains. “What challenges me is whether I can make people laugh? That’s what proves I’m an actor.”

Despite the tags, Nagabhushan insists on one thing—he isn’t a ‘comedy actor’ but an "an actor who does comedy.” That nuance is everything. He’s also not the kind of actor who chases screen time. “If the role adds to the film, I don’t mind how big or small it is,” he adds.

Yet, there’s a long-standing friendship behind Vidyapati that needs a spotlight of its own. The film is produced by Dhananjay under his Daali Pictures banner—a collaboration that feels more like a circle completed than a business move. “Dhananjay and I have known each other for over 21 years. We were thick friends until marriage pulled us in different directions. Ironically, we didn’t work together early on. We only came together for Badava Rascal,” Nagabhushan recalls. “He was still building his career back then, and had his own battles. But even in that struggle, he rented a house and let all of us stay together.”

Nagabhushan gets emotional when he talks about Dhananjay’s belief in him.

“He always believed in ‘make or break’. That’s a mentality that takes an actor places. I’ve done good films, and I’ve done bad characters. In all those moments, Dhananjay would remind me—nobody gets a red carpet. And yet, he produced Tagaru Palya with me. Now Vidyapati. He could’ve made a film with any big star, but he backed me.”

And that trust, he says, can’t be measured in just friendship. “It’s not just financial backing—it’s belief. In a career filled with uncertainty, that support matters. Talent helps you grow. But with a friend like Daali, you grow better.”

Vidyapati also stands out for another reason—its strong female characters. Just like his previous films Ikkat, Tagaru Palya, and the upcoming Vasupal, the title Vidyapati, starring Malaika Vasupal as the female lead, is also built around a woman’s identity.

“Everyone should come together to make a film. It can’t just be led by one person. I’m lucky to work with heroines who elevate the entire film,” he says simply.

His collaboration with directors Esham Khan and Haseena Khan has been long and fruitful; it started with Ikkat and now continues with Vidyapati.

“They first called me for an audition for Ikkat. I’m usually bad at those. But they liked me, and we clicked. After that, we kept discussing scripts. Eventually, Vidyapati was locked. It started as a serious subject. But I told them that if I’m doing it, people will expect humour,” he says, adding, “They were flexible, gave full freedom, and worked on a version that fit.”

So, what is Vidyapati about? “One line—a superstar husband, living off his wife’s income, is suddenly thrown out of the house and luxury. What follows is chaos, but with purpose,” he explains. “There’s always a thin line in humour. You can’t just exaggerate with costumes or one-liners. I prepare less. I focus more on how I present. That’s how I see my craft.”

The cherry on top? Producer Dhananjay also makes a cameo in the film as a character named Anaconda. “It’s a surprise entry. But trust me—there will be whistles in theatres,” Nagabhushan signs off.