Shivarajkumar lights up daughter Niveditha’s debut production Firefly

We had earlier reported that Shivarajkumar is set to make a key appearance in Firefly, the debut production venture of his daughter, Niveditha Shivarajkumar, under the Shri Mutthu Cine Services banner. While the trailer, released by Kiccha Sudeep on Sunday, puts the spotlight on the film’s emotionally fractured protagonist, it’s Shivanna’s surprise cameo at the end that truly ignites intrigue.

Firefly follows the life of Vivekananda, aka Vicky (Vamshi Krishna), a man battling insomnia and haunted by memories that refuse to fade. The trailer takes us deep into his world—his sleepless nights, buried grief, and the aching search for peace. And just when you think you’ve figured it all out, Shivarajkumar steps in, with more to unfold when the film releases on April 24.

“This film is about showcasing a complex emotion in a lighter tone,” says producer Niveditha. “It’s not about spectacle; it’s about sentiment.”

Shivarajkumar had previously mentioned that Firefly explores grief and healing in a way that’s both grounded and heartfelt. Its release on Appaji’s birthday makes it even more meaningful—a tribute to his legacy and a gift to the audience.

With music by Charan Raj, cinematography by Abhilash Kalathi, and dialogues by Raghu Niduvalli, the film also features Rachana Inder, Sheetal Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani, Veena, Sunder, and Sihi Kahi Chandru.