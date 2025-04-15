Shivarajkumar Interview: We've faced box office battles before

Even surgery couldn’t dim the fire in Shivarajkumar. The Hattrick Hero, who’s known for his relentless energy and unapologetic love for cinema, is walking, working, and—most importantly—wowing once again. Despite the break for his health, nothing about his spirit has changed. In fact, he’s already wrapped a few portions of his 131st film, shot for two days on Ram Charan’s upcoming project, and is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of 45 this August. In a candid and heartfelt chat with CE, the actor opens up about life post-surgery, his emotional journey, the much-anticipated Firefly produced by his daughter Niveditha, and a slate of exciting projects.



Excerpts:



How are you really feeling now, post-surgery?



I feel good. Honestly, the surgery feels like it’s in the rearview now. I’m back to my pace—walking, eating, getting stronger every day. Earlier, my appetite was a mess. Now, it’s improving. No more checkups or hospital rounds. In fact, my doctor told me, “Next time, visit as a guest, not as a patient!”



What was the emotional ride like during that phase?



It was a quiet transformation. It taught me discipline and, more importantly, patience—something I didn’t have much of before. I changed a few habits, but only for the better.



Post-surgery, will you scale down on action scenes?





Who told you that? I’m doing double the action now! That’s why I asked for time until July for Pedi—I want to give it everything I’ve got. I’ll be shooting full-fledged action blocks by June. No compromises there. If a story demands real action, I’ll give it. I don’t believe in shortcuts. Audiences deserve honesty, and I want to do my own stunts. Technology can assist, sure—but it can’t replace raw effort.



Firefly, your daughter Niveditha's debut production. Tell us more…



It’s a very special project. Firefly is unique—it balances strong emotion with commercial appeal. The film’s being dubbed in multiple languages, and the response has been exciting. Vamsi Krishna, the director, has done something unique here. The cinematography, the music—it has all come together well. I’ve seen the final cut. It’s good.



Why have both Sri Muthu Cine Services and Geetha Pictures under the same family roof?

Sri Muthu... is Niveditha’s. She’s passionate and always consults with me. Geetha Pictures, my wife Geetha takes care of. Both banners are about backing stories we believe in—no compromise on quality. Cinema is a risk, but we’re not here to play safe.



Your mother, Parvathamma Rajkumar, was a trailblazer. What legacy advice do you pass on to Niveditha?

She was fearless. She backed meaningful films before it was trendy. To Niveditha and others of her generation, I say: trust the story. New voices are waiting—give them the mic. Niveditha is hands-on, constantly learning. Cinema is evolving, but good storytelling will always win.



There’s always pressure when anything new comes from the Rajkumar family. How do you handle that?

It’s part of the journey. With Firefly, we wanted something that touches hearts. Stories are modern, yes—but emotions are timeless. Just like what you see in Malayalam or Tamil cinema—emotions are the bridge.



You’ve started work on Ram Charan’s Pedi. How has that been?

Ram Charan is a gem. We’ve shot a couple of days for Pedi, which has a retro feel. The character I play is deeply emotional—something I’ve been craving to do. It’s shaping up beautifully.



Are you actively exploring new scripts now?

Absolutely. I’ve been listening to quite a few. I’ll be working with Pavan Wadeyar again, and I love what young directors are bringing—new perspectives, bold ideas. It keeps me fresh.



Cameos—do they excite you?

Yes! If the role adds something meaningful, why not? In Firefly, I make a special appearance. I think audiences will be pleasantly surprised.



Your film 45 drops on August 15 alongside Rajinikanth's Coolie and War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR. Feeling the heat?

Not at all. We’ve faced box office battles before. 45 is a deeply emotional film—it’ll connect. We will be heading to Mumbai soon, and following with Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala. The release is planned in multiple languages. I never expected that other languages would show interest in Arjun Janya's directorial 45, and it is organic. The audience is in for a treat.



Finally—what else should fans gear up for from Shivanna?



Plenty! Ram Charan’s Pedi, I have a film with the makers of Captain Miller. I am waiting to listen to the character from director Nelson for Jailer 2. I’m hoping to join Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next one too. And of course, there is Bhairavana Kone Paata with Hemanth M Rao that will go on floors next year. It’s big, heavy costumes, intense stunts, lots of detailing. Before that, I’m doing a special role in Hemanth's next, where Dhananjay is the lead. That’ll be interesting too.