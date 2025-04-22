Girish Kumar Interview: The idea for Gangster Alla Prankster was sparked by a binge-watching spree

What happens when a prank-loving YouTuber lands in the middle of an underworld mess? Director Girish Kumar attempts to answer just that in his upcoming action-comedy Gangster Alla Prankster, releasing across Karnataka on April 25. Backed by Wood Creepers, the film marks Girish’s third directorial venture after Bhavachitra, and this time, he steps in front of the camera as well—playing the lead role of a YouTuber with a taste for dangerous fun. “I had initially approached Danish Sait for this role, since he’s known for his prank calls. But the dates didn’t work out, and I didn’t want to delay things further, so I decided to step into the prankster character myself,” says Girish.

The idea for Gangster Alla Prankster was sparked by a binge-watching spree. “I’ve always been fascinated by prank videos. I binge-watched plenty of them, and that eventually sparked the idea for this script,” he adds. “But underneath the comedy, the film explores that strange space between fame and failure. It’s about the advantage of disadvantage—how sometimes the very thing that puts you down can actually lift you up.”

The film pits Girish’s 'Prankster' against Tilak Shekar’s 'Gangster', creating a sharp contrast between mischief and menace. “Tilak is a vastly underrated actor. He has so much potential that hasn’t been tapped into yet. Post Ugramm, I felt he hadn’t been given a chance to show his full range as a gangster—which he does in our film,” explains Girish. “In fact, many of the characters are metaphorically inspired by insects. One’s like a spider, another like a scorpion, and there’s even a centipede-like character. It’s a monster bug war—but in human form.” Set against the backdrop of the internet culture, the film also has subtle nods to self-employment and digital hustle. “We don’t say it out loud,” he adds, “but there’s a quiet commentary on how young people are making a living on platforms like YouTube and the kind of psychological toll—or growth—it can lead to.”