Shreyas Manju's international action-love drama in the works

Shreyas Manju, who was recently seen in Vishnupriya, is now gearing up for a Kannada-Telugu bilingual film set against a foreign backdrop. Currently juggling between India and abroad, Shreyas has been silently working on the pre-production of this ambitious venture and has been in Europe for the past 15 days. He describes it as a high-voltage film with a unique blend of cultures, action, and love.

“Last year, when I was in the US, an idea suddenly struck me. I realised I wanted to do cinema in a different way—not out of pressure, not to please anyone—but something I truly believe in,” says Shreyas, reflecting on the journey behind this project. The yet-untitled film will be a mix of Indian and European sensibilities, and the team is nearing completion of the groundwork. “We’re spending a lot of time on recce, understanding the local European culture, working on the writing, and stunt coordination. I’m personally involved with the writers and the team,” he shares.

While the final production announcement is awaited, Shreyas hints at collaborating with a non-industry producer. “The production houses are almost locked, and an official announcement will be made soon. Shreyas adds, "I'm also in talks with two directors who can collaborate effectively with me—someone who understands our shared vision." He plans to begin shooting sometime later this year. “We’re scouting for the cast, which will be a mix of local actors and some foreign artistes,” he adds.

Shreyas, who has been experimenting with different genres over the years, admits to having gone through a phase of creative confusion. “Honestly, I felt I was doing films for the sake of it. I wasn't enjoying the process. But now, I’ve found clarity. This film is purely my decision, my vision,” he states with conviction. He adds, “From feeling boxed in by expectations to finally breaking free with a dream project, I’m ready to redefine the path—on my terms and across borders.”

Moreover, Shreyas is all set to undergo a complete physical transformation for the film. “I’ll be changing my look, gaining around 10 kilos. I am looking forward to the release of S Narayan's film, and after completing the shoot for Dildaar, I’ll start training in martial arts and hand-to-hand combat, which is necessary for the stunt sequences in my next film. I want to be fully prepared,” he says.

Shreyas also reveals that the film will feature a foreign heroine and a few international artists, along with local actors, making it a cultural fusion. “It’ll be a mix of Indian and Italian vibes. A bit of our culture, a bit of theirs—this blend really excites me. Why should we think small and limit ourselves to just local stories? I want to see what our stories look like when seen through a foreign lens,” he adds.

With shooting expected to begin later this year, seventy per percent of the film will be shot in Europe, and thirty per percent will be shot in India.

Shreyas is looking forward to breaking new ground. “This is going to be a bilingual in Kannada and Telugu, but more than that—it’s going to be a new experience altogether. An action-love drama with international flavour, that’s the direction I’m heading towards.”