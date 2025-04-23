Tulu film Daskath gets Kannada release

After a strong 70-day theatrical run in the Tulu industry and appreciation from international screens including Canada, Nigeria, and Dubai, Daskath is now ready to make its Kannada debut on May 9. "At the heart of Daskath is a simple yet powerful premise—a villager's struggle for a signature," says director Aneesh Poojary Venoor, adding, “The word Daskath itself means signature. The film dives into the chaos that erupts around a simple document, revealing how bureaucracy can fracture lives. It’s about power, poverty, and the invisible battles fought in silence.”

The Kannada trailer was recently unveiled, and the buzz has been good. Hat-trick Hero Shivarajkumar, Sriimurali, and Raj B Shetty were among the first to shower praise. The film also found a place at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, where it was named the third-best film. Producer Jagadeesh N Arebannimangala, who is dubbing and releasing the film in Kannada, brings his grassroots insight: “I’ve served as a gram panchayat president. Watching Daskath—even without understanding Tulu—hit home. The emotions, the injustice, the warmth… it mirrors the very soul of our villages.”

Actor Deekshith, playing the protagonist Shekhar, hopes for a similar response from Kannada audiences. “They accepted me in Tulu cinema—I’m hoping they’ll embrace me here too.”

Bhavya Poojary, the film’s female lead, adds, “This role is special—raw, real, and rooted in village life. I’ve put my heart into it.”

Music director Samarth S Rao signs off, “Three songs and a background score—each one crafted with care. The soul of Daskath sings through its music.”