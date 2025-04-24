Shivarajkumar to headline Balaji Madhavan's directorial debut

Shivarajkumar, who is packed with a slate of films, continues to add exciting projects to his lineup. Currently, he is involved in his 131st film, a pan-India project with actor Ram Charan, the much-anticipated Jailer 2 starring Rajinikanth, and an upcoming film with director Pavan Wadeyar, among other ventures. Now, on the occasion of Dr Rajkumar’s birthday (April 24) anniversary, a new film with Shivarajkumar in the lead role has been officially announced.

The film will be the first production under the Shrithik Motion Pictures banner and marks the Kannada directorial debut of Balaji Madhavan, who is the nephew of noted filmmaker P Vasu. The movie is being produced by Sagar, Krishnakumar, and Suraj Sharma.

Balaji Madhavan, along with the producers, recently met Shivrajkumar and narrated the story, which reportedly left the actor excited and pleased. The team has hinted at a unique storyline and is planning a grand title reveal soon. With production set to begin shortly, more details about the cast and crew are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.