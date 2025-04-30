Dharma Keerthiraj and Ragini Dwivedi to face off in Sindhoori

Actor Dharma Keerthiraj, awaiting the release of his upcoming films Tequila, Amaravati Police Station, and Blood Roses, is on a signing spree. His latest venture Sindhoori adds an intriguing twist to his lineup because, according to the makers, he is set to have an intense onscreen face-off with actor Ragini Dwivedi in it. The film is written and directed by Shankar Konamanahalli and will be produced by S Ramesh. The official muhurat (launch) for the film is scheduled for April 30, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya.

Speaking about the film, Dharma revealed, “Sindhoori has me portraying two shades—one as the hero and the other in a negative light. The clash with Ragini Dwivedi is going to be something interesting,” he said. “There will also be another female lead who plays my love interest, but that casting is yet to be finalised.”

According to Dharma, the director has chosen a 1990s-style narrative and backdrop, giving the film a retro texture. The entire shooting schedule will be in Sakleshpur, shot in a single stretch.

Meanwhile, Dharma has also greenlit another project, with director Puneeth KGR titled Nayana Madhura, an official announcement of which is expected soon.