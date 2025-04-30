K Ramnarayan's Kuladalli Keelyavudo locks release date

The evergreen hit song 'Kuladalli Keelyavudo' has inspired the title of a new film, written by Yogaraj Bhat and Islauddin as well as directed by K Ramnarayan. The film, starring Madenur Manu—popular for the reality show Comedy Khiladigalu—in his silver screen debut—has announced its release date as May 23.

Ahead of the film's release, the team launched its third and title track through centenarian and environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, who also extended her best wishes to them. Music for the film has been composed by Manomurthy, who was particularly fond of the title track. The track, sung by Chetan Sosca, features Yogaraj Bhat himself in a performance.

Speaking at the song launch event, Yogaraj expressed special gratitude to Saalumarada Thimmakka for unveiling the track. He highlighted that the song pays tribute to one of Dr Rajkumar’s iconic numbers. Yogaraj also shared that he had performed in the song and followed the director’s vision. He said he was impressed with the performances and technical work in the film and especially appreciated the talent of rural actor Madenur Manu, thanking producers Santosh Kumar and Vidya for casting him in the lead role.

Lead actor Madenur Manu thanked Yogaraj Bhat and producer Santosh Kumar for their support and praised director Ramnarayan, saying that words fall short in describing his contribution.

The cast also includes Mouna Guddemane, along with Sharath Lohitashwa, Tablanani, Sonal Monterio, Karissubu, Dragon Manju, and Seena, all playing pivotal roles.