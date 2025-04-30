Nani: You will see a different side of me in HIT 3

There is a buzz around HIT: The Third Case, the upcoming instalment in the hit crime-thriller franchise, starring Nani in the lead role. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film is set to release on May 1. Its stars, Nani and Srinidhi Shetty, are sparing no effort in promoting it. The duo recently visited Bengaluru to give fans a sneak peek into this high-octane action thriller.

The third film in the HIT series promises to deliver the suspense and thrills fans have come to love. Nani reprises his role as IPS officer Arjun Sarkar after playing it as a cameo in the second film in the franchise. For Srinidhi Shetty, the film marks her return to the big screen after over three years, following her iconic roles in the KGF series and Cobra. With the success of the first two HIT films, excitement for HIT 3 is high.

In an interaction with the media, Nani expressed confidence in the film’s success. “I’ve watched HIT 3, and I’m proud of how it turned out. This film is special, and I’m sure the audience will connect with it,” he said. Known for his diverse roles, Nani is eager to present a fresh character. “I always choose roles that push me out of my comfort zone. In HIT 3, you’ll see a different side of me, and I’m excited for the audience to experience it.”

Srinidhi Shetty, playing Mrudula, also shared her excitement. “After three and a half years, HIT 3 feels like the perfect project to mark my return. Working with Nani was incredible, and the story is compelling. I’m confident the audience will enjoy it,” she said.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 combines crime, action, and drama while delivering a social message on justice and resilience. Produced by Shanti Tipirneni, with music by Mickey J Meyer, the film is set for release in multiple languages: Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil.