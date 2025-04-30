Pushpa Arunkumar: Yash is a star, but I am yet to make my mark

A new beginning

“My son often tells me to relax and enjoy farming, but I’ve always wanted to contribute to cinema—especially for newcomers. I don't know if Yash will ever do smaller films, but that was my intention. This is just the beginning—there’s much more to come.”

She continues, “I’m entering the industry as driver Arun Kumar’s wife, not as Yash’s mother. The production house, PA, stands for Pushpa Arun Kumar. I observe and respect everyone’s work, including my son’s. His dedication and patience are inspiring. Even though we don’t interfere in each other’s professional paths, we have faith in one another. He’s doing a big-budget film, and I haven’t even visited the set. In my view, no one will watch our film just because I’m Yash’s mother—they’ll come only if the content is good, and that’s what should be appreciated.”

With her children settled, Pushpa felt it was the right time to begin. “Parvathamma Rajkumar gave life to many artistes. If I can do even a little, I’ll be happy. Let’s use this platform to give new talents a chance. Even Yash rose because someone gave him an opportunity.”

Reflecting on the film’s development, she adds, “Initially, the director proposed a big-budget story. But I wanted something with a message—and he had another story that matched my vision. I’ve been involved in every detail, and the team has handled it with care. Just like there is critique at home for Yash's work, I’m sure he’ll be our biggest critic too. I don’t know how much appreciation I’ll get from Yash for my first project, but what matters most is the audience. He has gone out of his way for them, and that’s what our goal should be.”

Pushpa also shares her love for cinema beyond the commercial glitter. “I’m a fan of family stories. I loved watching films starring Vishnuvardhan, Anant Nag, and Ramesh Aravind. I never leaned toward mass films, but today’s trends demand that we adapt. Ultimately, it should be an entertainer.”