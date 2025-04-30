Pushpa Arunkumar: Yash is a star, but I am yet to make my mark

Sriraj's directorial debut, Kothalavadi, is grabbing attention for all the right reasons. The film stars Pruthvi Ambaar in the lead and marks the silver screen debut of television actor Kavya Shaiva. It also features a strong supporting cast, including Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Rajesh Nataranga, Avinash, and Manasi Sudhir. With filming now complete, the team has officially announced the film’s title, cast, and crew—drawing widespread attention not only for its content but also for its noteworthy backing. Kothalavadi is produced by Pushpa Arunkumar, who is making her foray into cinema as a producer under the banner PA Productions. Notably, she is the mother of one of India’s most sought-after actors—Yash.
In an exclusive interaction with CE, director Sriraj and producer Pushpa Arunkumar opened up about their maiden venture. A self-proclaimed fan of legendary actor Dr Rajkumar and deeply inspired by the legacy of iconic producer Parvathamma Rajkumar, Pushpa expressed her desire to follow in their footsteps. “Their contribution to Kannada cinema is immense. I’ve always admired how Parvathamma brought meaningful, novel-based stories to life. I want to take a cue from that legacy,” she shared.
A vision beyond stardom
Passionate, grounded, and fiercely independent, Pushpa Arunkumar opens up about her cinematic vision—beyond being just superstar Yash’s mother. “Driver’s son Yash is a hero, a star today—but what is my achievement?” asks Pushpa Arunkumar in an exclusive conversation with CE. “Despite Yash being one of the top stars in India, I always wanted my own individuality—an achievement that’s mine. I want to give back to the industry and encourage new talent,” she says earnestly about her debut production Kothalavadi.
“My son is doing well, he’s rising. But my intention has always been to do something meaningful for cinema. We’re just waiting to see how the audience receives us—because in the end, it’s up to them. If they accept the story, only then does it matter.”
Speaking about Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar, she says, “I’m a big fan of Dr Rajkumar. I’ve read so much about him and Parvathamma. Their journey shows us that if they could rise, we can too. I follow them. Life is not just about earning money—thinking that ‘money can do anything’ is a misconception.”
A new beginning
“My son often tells me to relax and enjoy farming, but I’ve always wanted to contribute to cinema—especially for newcomers. I don't know if Yash will ever do smaller films, but that was my intention. This is just the beginning—there’s much more to come.”
She continues, “I’m entering the industry as driver Arun Kumar’s wife, not as Yash’s mother. The production house, PA, stands for Pushpa Arun Kumar. I observe and respect everyone’s work, including my son’s. His dedication and patience are inspiring. Even though we don’t interfere in each other’s professional paths, we have faith in one another. He’s doing a big-budget film, and I haven’t even visited the set. In my view, no one will watch our film just because I’m Yash’s mother—they’ll come only if the content is good, and that’s what should be appreciated.”
With her children settled, Pushpa felt it was the right time to begin. “Parvathamma Rajkumar gave life to many artistes. If I can do even a little, I’ll be happy. Let’s use this platform to give new talents a chance. Even Yash rose because someone gave him an opportunity.”
Reflecting on the film’s development, she adds, “Initially, the director proposed a big-budget story. But I wanted something with a message—and he had another story that matched my vision. I’ve been involved in every detail, and the team has handled it with care. Just like there is critique at home for Yash's work, I’m sure he’ll be our biggest critic too. I don’t know how much appreciation I’ll get from Yash for my first project, but what matters most is the audience. He has gone out of his way for them, and that’s what our goal should be.”
Pushpa also shares her love for cinema beyond the commercial glitter. “I’m a fan of family stories. I loved watching films starring Vishnuvardhan, Anant Nag, and Ramesh Aravind. I never leaned toward mass films, but today’s trends demand that we adapt. Ultimately, it should be an entertainer.”
The story behind 'Kothalavadi'
Writer-director Sriraj, known for his earlier collaborations with filmmaker Ravi Srivatsa, brings a new dimension to actor Pruthvi Ambaar in the upcoming film Kothalavadi. Though often associated with romantic roles, Pruthvi takes on a more rugged, action-driven avatar in this commercial entertainer.
“Kothalavadi is named after a real place located between Chamarajanagar and Gundlupete,” shares Sriraj. “The film tells the story of that region, exploring how innocence is often exploited within our communities. It blends action, drama, and politics with a strong social message. Pruthvi plays the role of a common man who rises against the odds.”
The film also marks the debut of Sagar as a stunt choreographer. Editing is by Ramishetty Pavan, and Karthik S, known for his work on Hoysala, joins the team as a key collaborator. The music is composed by Vikash Vasishta, with the background score by Abhinandan Kashyap. Dialogues are penned by Raghu Niduvalli.
Director Sriraj also expressed his appreciation for Pushpa Arunkumar, the producer behind Kothalavadi, under the banner PA Productions. “It’s very encouraging to have a producer like Pushpa Arunkumar who believes in giving opportunities to newcomers,” said Sriraj. “Today, most people look for experience, but she identified fresh talent and trusted us with the responsibility.”
He further added, “In the current scenario, where good producers are becoming rare in the Kannada industry, Pushpa ma’am stood out by supporting us without compromising on quality. There’s often a debate about whether Kannada films can match the standards set by movies like KGF or Kantara—but I believe Kothalavadi has the potential to change that perception.”