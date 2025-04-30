Rajavardan and Chakravarthy Chandrachud team up for a mass entertainer

Rajavardan is set to collaborate with director Chakravarthy Chandrachud for an upcoming mass action entertainer. Backed by a major production house, the film is scheduled to go on floors in May. An official announcement is expected soon, with a grand launch event planned. Adding to the excitement, two popular stars are expected to grace the occasion, making it a high-profile kickoff.

Despite facing early setbacks in his career, Rajavardan has remained focused and determined. This film is being touted as his major comeback vehicle—one that could finally establish him as true ‘hero material’.

Writer and director Chakravarthy Chandrachud, who gained popularity as a Bigg Boss contestant, has been crafting a complete mass entertainer that will blend commercial appeal with powerful, character-driven drama. The script has been tailored specifically for Rajavardan, aiming to highlight his strengths and screen presence. Rooted in local culture and brimming with high-energy sequences, the film is expected to be a desi action-packed spectacle. More details are expected to be revealed closer to the project going on floors.