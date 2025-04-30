Vijay Kumar joins Vijay Sethupathi in Puri Jagannadh’s next

Writer and director Puri Jagannadh, known for his firebrand commercial filmmaking, is gearing up for his next pan-India project, starring the versatile Vijay Sethupathi and Tabu in pivotal roles. Now, adding an explosive edge to this so-called "high-octane entertainer" is Kannada actor-director Vijay Kumar. Best known for his breakout role in his debut Duniya, followed by several successful films, and later as the director of Salaga and Bheema, Vijay Kumar has made his presence felt across South Indian languages. After making his acting Telugu debut alongside Balakrishna in Veera Simha Reddy, he is now set to share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi in what promises to be an exciting collaboration.

While the makers have officially announced Vijay Kumar's addition to the cast, they have remained tight-lipped about his role. However, they’ve hinted at a "raw and electrifying" character, perfectly aligned with Puri Jagannadh’s signature style of intense storytelling. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Vijay Kumar spoke about landing the role. “Puri Jagannadh has always brought his signature style to commercial cinema. Ever since I watched his Kannada directorial Appu, starring Puneeth Rajkumar, I’ve dreamt of being directed by him. He’s a master of mass entertainers and knows how to inject energy into every frame,” Vijay said.

He also reflected on working alongside the acclaimed Vijay Sethupathi. “Yes, it’s Vijay vs Vijay,” he said with a smile. “A lot of people asked if there would be competition between us, but for me, it’s about sincere effort. We’ve both come up from scratch, from humble beginnings. I admire Vijay Sethupathi’s journey—he’s reached incredible heights purely through talent. There’s so much I can learn from both him and Puri Jagannadh, and I look forward to doing just that.”

Currently, Vijay Kumar is juggling multiple projects, including directing City Lights, which stars his daughter Monisha alongside Vinay Rajkumar. He is also part of the upcoming Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman 2. Shooting for the Puri Jagannadh film is expected to begin in June.

“All this is happening by God’s grace and my mother’s blessings,” he added with emotion. “Today, acting isn’t limited by language. Films travel, and a project like this gives actors like me the platform to reach across regions and connect with wider audiences.”

The film is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects, with Vishu Reddy serving as CEO.