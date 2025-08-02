Nagshekar gets his ticket to Bollywood



Tanya Hope reacts to Nagshekar wanting to cast her for a Bollywood film, and in the remake of Myna. She says, “This is news to me and I am yet to get a call. If given an opportunity, I am sure to take up the offer,” says Tanya, who is now popular as the Bassani girl in Kannada. She is currently shooting for her third project Khaki, where she is paired opposite Chiranjeevi Sarja.