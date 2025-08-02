Nagshekar gets his ticket to Bollywood

On Sunday, Nagshekar, on his Instagram account announced that he will be debuting in Bollywood.
The post read, “AMAR RESULT!!! Friends am blessed with your blessings!!! Leaving to Mumbai to sign a HINDI FILM, AM DIRECTING!!!"
When CE reached out to the director, he revealed that he is getting an opportunity to launch a well-known producer’s son and that he will be signing the agreement soon. “The Bollywood producer, Joginder Singh, who is launching his son, Bhavesh was impressed with the making of Amar starring Abhishek and Tanya Hope and gave me the choice of remaking it in Hindi,” says Nagshekar.
Sharing a photo with us of him along with the film’s producer, he said, “However, given the choice, I expressed my desire to remake another film of mine, Myna,” Nagshekar said. The film starred Chetan and Nitya Menen based on a real-life incident and was well-appreciated by the Kannada audience. “They liked the content of Myna, and have given the green signal. More details on when I plan to start the project will be announced soon,” he says.
The director plans to take cinematographer Satya Hegde to Bollywood for this project.
As for the heroine, he has Tanya Hope in mind and would be soon approaching her for the role. If so, Tanya will be reprising the role of Nithya Menen's. The director is also keen on roping Bipasha Basu to play a pivotal character
Meanwhile, Nagshekar had announced his next film in Kannada, Sanjay alias Sanju, set during the era of the pager, a popular mode of communication in the late 90s.
----
Tanya’s take
Tanya Hope reacts to Nagshekar wanting to cast her for a Bollywood film, and in the remake of Myna. She says, “This is news to me and I am yet to get a call. If given an opportunity, I am sure to take up the offer,” says Tanya, who is now popular as the Bassani girl in Kannada. She is currently shooting for her third project Khaki, where she is paired opposite Chiranjeevi Sarja.