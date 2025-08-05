Matte Male Hoyyuttide wraps filming, eyes October release

Matte Male Hoyyuttide that explores themes of love, memory, and second chances, has officially wrapped production and is currently in post-production works. The film, which blends two timelines and boasts a rain-soaked narrative, is targeting an October 2025 theatrical release.
The feature marks a debut production for Gangadhar, a longtime assistant art director in the industry, under the Sri Gaviranganathaswamy Pictures banner. The film is being presented in his wife’s name, Suma, with co-production support from Shruti Anil Kumar, who also plays a key role in the film as a professor.
Directed by Param Gubbi, a familiar name in industry circles for his behind-the-scenes work, the film is based on a short story by Kannada writer K Sadashiva. The team secured the rights through the late author’s daughter, who resides in the US, and pledged a literary honor in his name through a donation to the Kannada Sahitya Parishat.
At a recent press meet held to mark the completion of filming, representatives from three major industry bodies — Narasimhulu (KFCC), Umesh Banakar (Producers' Association), and NRK Vishwanath (Directors' Association) — extended their support.
Lead roles are played by newcomer G Likhith and theater actor Jayavardhan, who appears in dual shades. Female leads include Sulakshna Kaira and Bhumika Gowda, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Chandrashekhar Reddy AM Prakash Murthy, Kumari Swarna, Shruti, Dinamani, and Kavya Kumari.
Set across two time periods — the 1980s and 2000s — Matte Male Hoyyuttide tells the story of two couples: one whose love story ends in heartbreak, and another that finds resolution. Bridging the past and present is rain — not just a motif but a silent character, underscoring the emotional arcs.
The film’s tagline, Ella Nenapaguttide hints at its introspective core.
Technical credits include Santha Rao Eppali on cinematography, Dhanush Veer on editing, Babu Khan handling production design. sic is composed by Athishay Jain, with story, screenplay, and dialogues by Kabbadi Narendra Babu, who was instrumental in shaping the project.
Shot in picturesque locations including Sringeri, Horanadu, Koppa, Hariharapura, and Agumbe, the film was completed in a tight 24-day schedule.