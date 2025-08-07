Father-Son duo Srinath and Rohit reunite onscreen in social thriller Aparichite

Bringing together veteran actor Srinath and his son Rohit for the first time in four decades, Aparichite also marks the return of actor Geetapriya Suresh Kumar, who gained attention for her role in Taayavva.
A socially driven thriller based on true events, Aparichite was officially announced with the unveiling of its title poster by former Deputy Chief Minister and current MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan. “Film is a powerful tool,” he said at the event. “Stories with meaningful messages benefit both audiences and the industry.”
Geetapriya plays a schoolteacher in the film. “I gravitate toward roles that speak to society,” she said. “Aparichite does just that. Shooting begins tomorrow, and I’m glad the entire production will take place in Karnataka.”
Helmed by director Vishwanath, whose Hanumanthappana Eradu Ekare Jaaga is yet to release, the cast of the film also includes Sindhu Lokanath and RJ Nikhita in pivotal roles. “It’s a gripping thriller rooted in real-life incidents,” said the director, adding that the team is targeting an October release.
Produced by Amar Films, the project is backed by Geetapriya’s husband Suresh Kumar. “Her debut deeply moved me. Producing Aparichite felt like a natural next step,” he said.
Srinath, who returns to the screen post-pandemic, shared, “Acting with my son after 40 years is a joy I can’t describe.” Rohit added, “Sharing screen space with my father in my debut is nothing short of surreal.”