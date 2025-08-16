Sunayana Suresh’s Mouna Raaga finalist at Bengaluru International Short Film Festival

Sunayana Suresh, who marks her directorial debut with the short film Mouna Raaga, has been officially selected as a finalist at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival. Interestingly, the film features a stellar line-up of actors including Sruthi Hariharan, Samyukta Hornad, Suraj Gowda, Harshil Kaushik, Anirudh Acharya, Rajshri Ponnappa, and young social media star Agniv. Sunayana has also roped in some of the best technicians, with Preetha Jayaraman handling cinematography and All OK composing the music. The film premieres at the festival this weekend.