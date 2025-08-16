Sunayana Suresh’s Mouna Raaga finalist at Bengaluru International Short Film Festival

Sunayana Suresh, who marks her directorial debut with the short film Mouna Raaga, has been officially selected as a finalist at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival. Interestingly, the film features a stellar line-up of actors including Sruthi Hariharan, Samyukta Hornad, Suraj Gowda, Harshil Kaushik, Anirudh Acharya, Rajshri Ponnappa, and young social media star Agniv. Sunayana has also roped in some of the best technicians, with Preetha Jayaraman handling cinematography and All OK composing the music. The film premieres at the festival this weekend.
Talking about her first directorial venture, Sunayana begins with the story behind the title: “The title Mouna Raaga is both fitting for my story and a tribute to my inspiration in cinema, Mani Ratnam. In a happy coincidence, my cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman is the niece of PC Sreeram — the man behind the camera for Mouna Ragam itself.”
The short, which marks her first attempt at storytelling, is, she says, “born from my reflections on the resilience of people, beyond the bounds of gender. It’s an ode to the spirit of Bengaluru: its relentless hustle, its metropolitan rhythm, and the survival instinct that drives its people forward.”
She feels fortunate to have been surrounded by an exceptional team. “Preetha was not just behind the lens but also a sounding board throughout the process. My creative producer, Aditya Gunavanthe, stood as another strong pillar. Music, art, and editing came alive through All OK, Baadal Nanjundaswamy, and Sai Charan, while executive producer Ashwini Ramesh ensured everything ran smoothly.”
“For the role of Geetha — my fierce protagonist — I had only one name in mind: Sruthi Hariharan. She brought Geetha to life with a depth only she could deliver. Young Agniv was a delight, and friends like Samyukta Hornad, Suraj Gowda, and Anirudh Acharya graciously elevated my vision,” she adds.