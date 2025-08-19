Shivarajkumar steps into a father–daughter saga with DAD

Shivarajkumar is proving yet again why he is one of the busiest and most versatile stars in the industry. Even as he waits for the release of 45, and continues to shoot for Survivor along with Ram Charan’s Telugu film Peddi, and gears up to join the cast of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the Century Star has surprised fans with another exciting addition to his line-up. His new project, titled DAD, began with a traditional muhurath on Monday, and it has already gone on floors in Mysuru.
The film is helmed by Aneel Kanneganti and is backed by producer Harish Peddi, who previously backed Bhagavanth Kesari, Tuck Jagadeesh, and Majili under his Myra Creations banner. The film is expected to be a gripping drama with emotional undercurrents, making this outing a special one for Shivanna. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with child artist Baby Nakshatra, who plays his daughter in the film, adding a heartwarming father-daughter dynamic to the story. Actor Sharmiela Mandre and acclaimed Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu are also part of the ensemble.
The film also brings a strong technical crew, with B Rajasekar, known for his stylish visuals in Arya 2 and Orange, handling the cinematography, while Arjun Janya scores the music. Editing is in the hands of Verma, who has worked with Puri Jagannadh on several projects. DAD is being planned as a wholesome entertainer, and the makers have set a December 2025 release.
While shooting for DAD has just kicked off in Mysuru, Shivarajkumar’s calendar only gets busier. He will soon start filming for Pavan Wadeyar's next, which will be officially launched during the Ganesh festival. This will be followed by Srini’s A For Anand, along with a few other ventures already in the pipeline.