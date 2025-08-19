Shivarajkumar steps into a father–daughter saga with DAD

Shivarajkumar is proving yet again why he is one of the busiest and most versatile stars in the industry. Even as he waits for the release of 45, and continues to shoot for Survivor along with Ram Charan’s Telugu film Peddi, and gears up to join the cast of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the Century Star has surprised fans with another exciting addition to his line-up. His new project, titled DAD, began with a traditional muhurath on Monday, and it has already gone on floors in Mysuru.