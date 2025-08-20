Paramesh: The real fear was in the post-production for Kamarottu 2

Paramesh takes pride in having introduced Kannada audiences to paranormal storytelling with Kamarottu Checkpost. For the sequel, he wanted an actor who could anchor the film with depth. “I felt Priyanka was the best choice. She had already done Mummy Save Me, and her understanding of horror is remarkable. She is different in this film compared to her earlier works. I told her this film is hers, and she completes it beautifully.”