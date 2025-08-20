Paramesh: The real fear was in the post-production for Kamarottu 2

For Paramesh, returning to the paranormal world of Kamarottu was not just about making a sequel—it was about expanding a story that had already struck a chord with Kannada audiences. The 2019 film Kamarottu Checkpost earned him both recognition and respect, and now, with Kamarottu 2, set for release on August 22, he is ready with a bigger canvas. The film is lead by Priyanka Upendra alongside Rajini Bharadwaj and Swaminathan Anantharama, among others.
“This is a two-year project,” Paramesh says. “While the shooting took a short span, the real challenge was in post-production. Since this is a paranormal genre, we couldn’t take any chances. Converting what we shot into a final product required time and precision. Post-production plays a huge role in this kind of cinema.”
Paramesh takes pride in having introduced Kannada audiences to paranormal storytelling with Kamarottu Checkpost. For the sequel, he wanted an actor who could anchor the film with depth. “I felt Priyanka was the best choice. She had already done Mummy Save Me, and her understanding of horror is remarkable. She is different in this film compared to her earlier works. I told her this film is hers, and she completes it beautifully.”
The filmmaker adds that the name Kamarottu itself carries mystery. “It’s a place that can hold many stories. Even now, people are curious about the title, and that curiosity is what drew me back to make a sequel.”
With a background in ad filmmaking, Paramesh says he understands how to balance visual effects without spending too much. For Kamarottu 2, VFX was handled by Sangamesh Wale, known for his work with Ravichandran. “He’s one of the best in Karnataka, and his expertise brought the right impact,” he notes.
The story, told across three different perspectives, revolves around a young couple in an old haunted house, Sara’s search for her missing sister, and the chilling threads that connect them. “I want to travel with the audience. Moreover, horror and suspense are my favorite playgrounds, and they give me the thrill to keep making films again and again.”