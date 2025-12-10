Moog Suresh: Directing for the first time felt like bringing an old dream to life

For more than forty years, Moog Suresh has made audiences smile the moment he appeared on screen. With over 450 films, he became one of Kannada cinema’s most loved comedy actors, the kind of performer who could lift even a quiet scene with his timing. Now, after decades in front of the camera, Suresh is stepping behind the camera to revive an old dream.
His directorial debut, Thamma Kshame Irali Thande, marks an important new chapter. He has produced the film, directed it, and also plays a prominent role in it. “I come from amateur theatre, and cinema has given me everything. Every director and producer who trusted me helped me reach this stage. I feel all their support as I make my directorial debut," he says.
Based on a story by Sa Harish, the film follows the struggles of an honest, middle-class government employee who finds himself trapped in tough situations. “It’s a story about helplessness and dignity. It shows how far a father can go for his son, and how a family stands together through pain. Many people will see their own home in this film,” Suresh explains. To bring this emotional world alive, Suresh chose actors who could portray real and honest feelings. Manjunath Hegde plays the father while Renuka Bali plays the mother. “Their performances give the film its heartbeat,” he says.
Young actor Shrimanth plays the son, who is torn between fear and confusion. Suresh himself plays a character he describes as “cold and cruel,” a sharp turn from his well-known comic roles. “People know me for comedy. But this character is the opposite. Direction pushes you to break your own pattern.” The cinematography by Suryakant, edited by Mutturaj, features actors like Rekha Sagar, Vinya Shetty, and senior theatre artistes. It captures everyday life, the narrow lanes of homes, busy offices, a father’s quiet strength, and a son’s growing worry.
Once filming ended, Suresh felt a new sense of growth. “Direction makes you step into every character’s mind. You feel their fears, hopes, and thoughts.” As a producer, he also faced new responsibilities. “It was challenging, but it taught me a lot," says the first time director, concluding, “I have always been an actor. But directing this film felt like bringing an old dream to life. My team supported me throughout, and I am thankful.”