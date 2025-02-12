Darshan’s Namma Preethiya Ramu to rerelease on Valentine’s Day

While many fans were left heartbroken after Darshan shared that health concerns would prevent him from meeting them on his birthday, February 16, they can now rejoice. He thanked them for their ongoing support and revealed that he needs injections and an upcoming spinal cord operation. Darshan also expressed gratitude to his producers for their patience and asked for forgiveness from colleagues and fans.

He clarified that he's not leaving the film industry and returned the advance payment for a project. Darshan confirmed future collaborations with director Prem and reaffirmed his commitment to Kannada cinema. He ended with a promise to meet his fans soon and personally thank them for their love.

Next, Darshan will star in Devil: The Hero, directed by Prakash Veer. The makers are planning to release a teaser on February 16, and they are looking to resume shooting soon.