Darshan’s Namma Preethiya Ramu to rerelease on Valentine’s Day

Challenging Star Darshan's critically acclaimed film Namma Preethiya Ramu is all set to rerelease on February 14, just in time to celebrate the actor’s birthday on February 16. Known for his larger-than-life presence on screen, Darshan's Kaatera, released last year, became a box-office success. The actor had a string of rereleases in 2024, including classics like Kariya, Shastri, and Navagraha. Now, Namma Preethiya Ramu will return to the silver screen.
Directed by Sanjay-Vijay, Namma Preethiya Ramu is one of the standout films in Darshan's career. In this emotional drama, the actor delivers an offbeat yet powerful performance as a visually impaired singer—a role he holds dear to his heart.
Darshan has openly admitted that this was one of his most challenging yet rewarding roles, and he considers it his career-best. The actor pushed himself to new limits, refusing to wear contact lenses for authenticity and enduring significant eye strain in the process. The film’s music, composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja, received widespread critical acclaim.
While many fans were left heartbroken after Darshan shared that health concerns would prevent him from meeting them on his birthday, February 16, they can now rejoice. He thanked them for their ongoing support and revealed that he needs injections and an upcoming spinal cord operation. Darshan also expressed gratitude to his producers for their patience and asked for forgiveness from colleagues and fans.
He clarified that he's not leaving the film industry and returned the advance payment for a project. Darshan confirmed future collaborations with director Prem and reaffirmed his commitment to Kannada cinema. He ended with a promise to meet his fans soon and personally thank them for their love.
Next, Darshan will star in Devil: The Hero, directed by Prakash Veer. The makers are planning to release a teaser on February 16, and they are looking to resume shooting soon.