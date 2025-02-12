‘Simhada Haadi is a heartfelt tribute to Dr Vishnuvardhan’s incredible legacy’

As a women-oriented subject, Simhada Haadi delves into family drama and emotions, focusing on the stories of women who were inspired by Dr Vishnuvardhan's life and work. “The narrative explores themes of love, admiration, and the emotional bond between fans and their idols," says Shashi Raaj, who himself has pursued an engineering background before transitioning to filmmaking. "I started with short films and serials, eventually assisting and acting in various cinemas, and this project allowed me to bring together both my passion for filmmaking and my respect for Dr Vishnuvardhan.”

The telefilm has been screened in numerous schools and colleges across Bengaluru and Karnataka, with a special focus on girl students. "The film’s impactful storyline has made it an important educational tool," Shashi Raaj explains. "It inspires young women to pursue their own passions while staying emotionally connected to their roots and values."

In a groundbreaking feat, Simhada Haadi became the first-ever telefilm to be shot across eight different countries, a tribute to Dr Vishnuvardhan's immense global fanbase. "We wanted to reflect the widespread love for Dr Vishnuvardhan across the world," says Shashi Raaj . "The film also features a rap song dedicated to him, which celebrates his life, achievements, and the love he received from his admirers all around the globe."

The film will soon be premiered on YouTube, making it accessible to a wider audience.