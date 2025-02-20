We have dared to explore love in its raw unfiltered form: Director Mayur Ambekallu

After two years of dedication, Bhaava Theera Yaana is finally ready to meet its audience,” says director Mayur Ambekallu, for whom the film, set to release on February 21, will break conventional boundaries. “It’s not just another love story. We’ve dared to explore love in its raw, unfiltered form, challenging typical narratives we see in mainstream films,” he adds.

Most love stories follow a predictable pattern—a romantic crescendo, a conflict, and a resolution. But in Bhaava Theera Yaana , they’ve flipped the script. “We’ve dug deep into emotions that don’t just entertain but stay with you long after the credits roll. It is also a film that the entire family can enjoy together.”

Lead actor Tejas Kiran emphasises that the film is built on raw, untold truths about love and relationships. Arohi Naina reveals, “What I love about Bhaava Theera Yaana is its authenticity. Love isn’t always grand gestures—it’s often found in the quiet moments, the unspoken words.”