We have dared to explore love in its raw unfiltered form: Director Mayur Ambekallu

After two years of dedication, Bhaava Theera Yaana is finally ready to meet its audience,” says director Mayur Ambekallu, for whom the film, set to release on February 21, will break conventional boundaries. “It’s not just another love story. We’ve dared to explore love in its raw, unfiltered form, challenging typical narratives we see in mainstream films,” he adds.
Most love stories follow a predictable pattern—a romantic crescendo, a conflict, and a resolution. But in Bhaava Theera Yaana , they’ve flipped the script. “We’ve dug deep into emotions that don’t just entertain but stay with you long after the credits roll. It is also a film that the entire family can enjoy together.”
Lead actor Tejas Kiran emphasises that the film is built on raw, untold truths about love and relationships. Arohi Naina reveals, “What I love about Bhaava Theera Yaana is its authenticity. Love isn’t always grand gestures—it’s often found in the quiet moments, the unspoken words.”
Anusha Krishna shares, “When I first read the script, I was completely drawn in by how different it was. It’s a love story, but it’s not the typical romance you’d expect. It’s a true reflection of life, love, and its unpredictable beauty.”
Senior actor Ramesh Bhat notes, “Playing this character was like nothing I’ve done before. It’s a role that challenges me and gives me the chance to step into someone else’s shoes.”
Producer Shailesh Ambekallu, alongside Lakshman BK, says the project was born from passion, with everyone working in harmony to create something truly unique. Bhaava Theera Yaana also features cinematography by Shivshankar Nooramba, with director Mayur Ambekallu composing the film’s music.