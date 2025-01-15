Raanna to headline Punit Rangaswamy’s directorial debut

As we previously reported, Tharun Kishore Sudhir, the director of Chowka and Kaatera, is gearing up for his second production venture under Tharun Sudhir Kreatiivez. The film, which is co-produced with Atlanta Nagendra, is based on a real-life incident that promises to deliver a gripping, emotional story.
This untitled project marks the directorial debut of lyricist and storyteller Punit Rangaswamy. The team is set to begin filming on January 20 and has now finalised Raanna, the actor brother of Rakshitha, as the lead. Known for his role in Ek Love Ya, directed by Prem, Raanna returns after a three-year break for his sophomore project.
The announcement was made via a unique motion poster featuring a driving license design, showcasing a younger version of Raanna's passport-size photo. According to producer Tharun, this poster reflects the film’s central theme—a blend of raw emotion, thought-provoking moments, and a realistic portrayal of the incident that took place in MM Hills and inspired the story.
Tharun shared that he was specifically looking for an actor without a strong image, and Raanna was the perfect fit for the role. “I was impressed by his natural, next-door look in Ek Love Ya. His performance caught my attention, and I believed he would do well in this film,” said Tharun.
Filming will take place in locations near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, including Chamarajanagar, Salem, and Erode. The team plans to wrap up the first schedule in the coming weeks, after which Raanna will take a brief break for his wedding before filming resumes.
The film is presented by Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gowda), and its technical crew includes Sudhakar S Raj as the cinematographer, KM Prakash as the editor, and Rajshekar as the art director.