Raanna to headline Punit Rangaswamy’s directorial debut

The announcement was made via a unique motion poster featuring a driving license design, showcasing a younger version of Raanna's passport-size photo. According to producer Tharun, this poster reflects the film’s central theme—a blend of raw emotion, thought-provoking moments, and a realistic portrayal of the incident that took place in MM Hills and inspired the story.

Tharun shared that he was specifically looking for an actor without a strong image, and Raanna was the perfect fit for the role. “I was impressed by his natural, next-door look in Ek Love Ya. His performance caught my attention, and I believed he would do well in this film,” said Tharun.

Filming will take place in locations near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, including Chamarajanagar, Salem, and Erode. The team plans to wrap up the first schedule in the coming weeks, after which Raanna will take a brief break for his wedding before filming resumes.

The film is presented by Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gowda), and its technical crew includes Sudhakar S Raj as the cinematographer, KM Prakash as the editor, and Rajshekar as the art director.