Dhananjay: Siddharth is someone I really admire

Actor Siddharth shared his excitement about 3BHK, which will also be released in Telugu and Kannada. He emphasised the emotional depth of the story, describing it as one that will resonate with all. “This film is your story. It’s the story of what happens inside your own home,” he said. “Life is about trying again and again, and after watching this film, you will want to hug your father.”

Chaithra Achar too expressed her excitement about her Tamil debut, saying, “This is my first Tamil film, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts. 3BHK is a film that can be enjoyed by everyone, even children. It’s a feel-good, inspiring movie that will give you happy moments.”

The film is produced by Arun Viswa’s Shanthi Talkies banner, with music composed by Amrit Ramanath, cinematography by Ganesh Shiv, and editing by Vinoth Raj Kumar.