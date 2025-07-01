Dhananjay: Siddharth is someone I really admire

Bangalore played host to a grand event for the much-awaited Tamil film 3BHK, written and directed by Sri Ganesh. The movie stars actor Siddharth alongside Sarath Kumar, Devayani, Yogi Babu, Meetha Raghunath, and our very own Chaithra Achar. With its trailer already creating a buzz, the film is all set to hit theatres on July 4.
At the pre-release event, the spotlight was on actor Dhananjay and director Hemanth M Rao, who graced the occasion as special guests, offering their support to the team.
Dhananjay spoke highly of the movie and its trailer: “When I watched the trailer of 3BHK, I loved it immediately. The first shot took me back to my childhood. We all dream of owning a home one day, and this film beautifully captures the essence of that dream. It’s a movie that mirrors real life. I have no doubt that it’s going to be a hit.”
Dhananjay also had high praise for actor Siddharth. “He is someone I really admire. He doesn’t show his age; he’s forever young at heart. He’s a very warm person, and I’m sure the entire team will do well. I wish them all the very best,” he added.
Actor Siddharth shared his excitement about 3BHK, which will also be released in Telugu and Kannada. He emphasised the emotional depth of the story, describing it as one that will resonate with all. “This film is your story. It’s the story of what happens inside your own home,” he said. “Life is about trying again and again, and after watching this film, you will want to hug your father.”
Chaithra Achar too expressed her excitement about her Tamil debut, saying, “This is my first Tamil film, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts. 3BHK is a film that can be enjoyed by everyone, even children. It’s a feel-good, inspiring movie that will give you happy moments.”
The film is produced by Arun Viswa’s Shanthi Talkies banner, with music composed by Amrit Ramanath, cinematography by Ganesh Shiv, and editing by Vinoth Raj Kumar.