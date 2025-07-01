Ganesh teams up with James director Chethan Kumar in a project backed by Munegowda

Riding high on the success of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, Golden Star Ganesh is currently busy with a packed lineup of exciting projects. Adding to his growing slate is an upcoming collaboration with director Chethan Kumar, known for helming the late Puneeth Rajkumar’s final film, James.
While this combination was reported earlier, it is now officially confirmed that Ganesh-Chethan Kumar is indeed happening, and the project will be backed by producer Munegowda, who previously produced Bhuvanam Gaganam and is backing the yet-to-be-released Ayogya 2. This marks the first collaboration between Ganesh, Chethan, and Munegowda.
Known for his signature romantic and family entertainers, Ganesh is expected to continue in that vein. However, Chethan, known for crafting high-energy commercial dramas, plans to infuse the project with a strong mass appeal, offering a fresh blend of styles.
The pre-production is already underway, and an official announcement is expected to be made on Ganesh’s birthday on July 2.
Meanwhile, Ganesh is currently filming Yours Sincerely Ram, directed by Vikhyath, and Pinaka, helmed by Dhananjay. He has also completed a schedule for a yet-to-be-titled film directed by Arasu Anthare.
Ganesh is also reuniting with Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi director Srinivas Raju for another film, which will be produced by Samruddhi Manjunath. This project is set to go on floors in September, and Ganesh is hopeful of simultaneously starting work on Chethan Kumar’s film around the same time.