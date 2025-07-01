Ganesh teams up with James director Chethan Kumar in a project backed by Munegowda

Riding high on the success of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, Golden Star Ganesh is currently busy with a packed lineup of exciting projects. Adding to his growing slate is an upcoming collaboration with director Chethan Kumar, known for helming the late Puneeth Rajkumar’s final film, James.

While this combination was reported earlier, it is now officially confirmed that Ganesh-Chethan Kumar is indeed happening, and the project will be backed by producer Munegowda, who previously produced Bhuvanam Gaganam and is backing the yet-to-be-released Ayogya 2. This marks the first collaboration between Ganesh, Chethan, and Munegowda.