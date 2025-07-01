Nutan’s Me with the King Kempegowda reimagines history through AI

Nutan, the innovative filmmaker behind Love You, the first Kannada AI film, is back with an even more ambitious project, a historical epic titled Me with the King Kempegowda, which traces the legendary ruler’s journey from childhood to the decisive Battle of Talikota.
Nutan, who has taken complete creative control, handling direction, screenplay, music, and visual design of the film, which is backed by producer Narasimhaswamy.
"Kempegowda is not just a name; he is the very foundation of Bengaluru," Nutan says. Interestingly, he is not following a book-based narrative. "It’s based on what I heard growing up, from oral histories and stone inscriptions. I’ve even researched deep inscription carvings, and those gave me the most fascinating insights," he reveals.
While a few well-known directors have been contemplating films on Kempegowda, Nutan seems to be leading the race. His bold decision to recreate Kempegowda’s life using 75% AI and 25% live-action sets the film apart. "AI gave me control and scale, but when it came to war scenes—especially the sword fights, I needed real actors to capture the sharpness and realism. That alone takes a major investment," he explains.
The creator has incorporated four fight sequences, with one major battle in the second half that spans a stunning 30-minute sequence. "The first-look poster shows Kempegowda in his middle age, but the film spans from his childhood to the end," Nutan shares.
In a major development, Kempegowda has also made waves beyond Karnataka. The Telugu rights have been acquired by noted distributor Ram Satyanarayana, and the film will be released in Telugu as Mahabali Kempegowda. The first-look poster was recently unveiled by celebrated writer V Vijayendra Prasad, father of RRR and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.
"I’ve taken that extra step to get the historical tone sharp—Bengaluru’s roots, Vijayanagara’s grandeur, everything will be seen in a new light," says Nutan. He adds that 70% of the project is complete, and he aims to release the film in November.