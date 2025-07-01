Nutan’s Me with the King Kempegowda reimagines history through AI

"Kempegowda is not just a name; he is the very foundation of Bengaluru," Nutan says. Interestingly, he is not following a book-based narrative. "It’s based on what I heard growing up, from oral histories and stone inscriptions. I’ve even researched deep inscription carvings, and those gave me the most fascinating insights," he reveals.

While a few well-known directors have been contemplating films on Kempegowda, Nutan seems to be leading the race. His bold decision to recreate Kempegowda’s life using 75% AI and 25% live-action sets the film apart. "AI gave me control and scale, but when it came to war scenes—especially the sword fights, I needed real actors to capture the sharpness and realism. That alone takes a major investment," he explains.