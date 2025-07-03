Rakshit Kumar: Writing felt limiting, so I chose direction to tell my stories

For Rakshit Kumar, storytelling runs in his blood. His grandfather was a Yakshagana artist, and Rakshit grew up listening to his stories. “Those stories sparked something in me, and I always wanted to tell stories. But as a writer, I feared my reach would be limited. Filmmaking felt like a way to connect with more people, and that thought lead me to take the director’s path,” says the debutant ahead of his film Jungle Mangal's release on June 4.



Though Jungle Mangal marks his directorial debut, Rakshit spent over a decade learning the craft. Originally from Puttur and with a Tulu-speaking background, he worked as an assistant and associate on several Kannada films before finding his own voice. He credits the late novelist and writer Poornachandra Tejaswi as a major influence: “His descriptions of nature and his unique narrative style stayed with me. I wanted to bring that depth and rootedness into my film.”