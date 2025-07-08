Kamal Sridevi wraps filming, sets its sights on a trilingual release



With a title like Kamal Sridevi sparking curiosity, the film is back in the news, and this time to announce that the production is officially wrapped. After 63 brisk shooting days, director VA Sunil Kumar and his team wrapped up the filming in Mysuru.



Presented by Karnataka Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, the father of Sachin, who plays the lead, Kamal Sridevi seems to be a clear step up in scale and ambition for the actor, who was previously seen in films like Happy Birthday (2016) and Bengaluru Boys (2023). Rajavardan, who is already on board as co‑producer through Barn Swallow banner, doubles as the film’s creative head too.