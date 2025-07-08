Kamal Sridevi wraps filming, sets its sights on a trilingual release

With a title like Kamal Sridevi sparking curiosity, the film is back in the news, and this time to announce that the production is officially wrapped. After 63 brisk shooting days, director VA Sunil Kumar and his team wrapped up the filming in Mysuru.
Presented by Karnataka Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, the father of Sachin, who plays the lead, Kamal Sridevi seems to be a clear step up in scale and ambition for the actor, who was previously seen in films like Happy Birthday (2016) and Bengaluru Boys (2023). Rajavardan, who is already on board as co‑producer through Barn Swallow banner, doubles as the film’s creative head too.
Actor Kishore, fresh from a string of intense roles, plays a key part in the film, while Sangeetha Bhat, fondly remembered from Eradane Sala, joins the cast after her turn in Klaanta. Seasoned actors like Ramesh Indira, Mithra, and MS Umesh round up the ensemble.
Backed by producer BK Dhanalakshmi under the Swarnambika Pictures banner and co‑produced by Rajavardan, Kamal Sridevi has been conceived from day one as a trilingual venture in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, widening its reach. The post‑production is underway, and the team hinted at a September release window. From here, they plan to roll out teasers, songs, and behind‑the‑scenes until Kamal Sridevi hits theatres statewide.