Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 blends ritual and rage in new poster

On Rishab Shetty’s birthday, Hombale Films dropped a fierce new poster of Kantara: Chapter 1, announcing that the much-awaited prequel will hit theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025.Their post read: "Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes… Kantara – a prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions. Wishing the trailblazing force behind the legend, Rishab Shetty, a divine and glorious birthday. Kantara: Chapter 1 roars into cinemas on 2 October 2025.”

The poster is filled with many symbolic elements. It’s rich in detail, full of fire, animals, weapons, and sacred signs, making it feel both mythological and raw.

At the centre is Rishab Shetty, covered in mud and sweat, caught mid-leap, as if rising from ground. His chest is guarded by a dented shield, and in his hand is a blood-stained axe. A bright red streak glows across his forehead, and his eyes burn with divine energy — a look that captures a warrior, a seer, and a wild spirit all at once.