Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 blends ritual and rage in new poster

On Rishab Shetty’s birthday, Hombale Films dropped a fierce new poster of Kantara: Chapter 1, announcing that the much-awaited prequel will hit theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025.Their post read: "Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes… Kantara – a prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions. Wishing the trailblazing force behind the legend, Rishab Shetty, a divine and glorious birthday. Kantara: Chapter 1 roars into cinemas on 2 October 2025.”
The poster is filled with many symbolic elements. It’s rich in detail, full of fire, animals, weapons, and sacred signs, making it feel both mythological and raw.
At the centre is Rishab Shetty, covered in mud and sweat, caught mid-leap, as if rising from ground. His chest is guarded by a dented shield, and in his hand is a blood-stained axe. A bright red streak glows across his forehead, and his eyes burn with divine energy — a look that captures a warrior, a seer, and a wild spirit all at once.
Around him, the scene is alive with chaos and meaning. Flames rise. Sparks float in the smoky air. Spears pierce the war-torn sky. A boar’s tusks slice through the mist. A one-horned buffalo charges. A tiger prowls in the half-light. Sacred ropes swirl above, swords clash in the distance, and a terrified pig crouches near the embers. Each image speaks of rituals, survival, and the deep bond between man, nature, and the divine.
From all these clues, the film seems to be set in a much older time, before the events of Kantara. Rishab Shetty’s story looks like a mythic tale that explores how gods, forests, and people first made a sacred pact that was tested later in the first film. But this one is even more ambitious, extremely multi-layered, and set in a completely different world. The story invites you into a different space altogether where you get transported into something deeper, older, and more intense.
And this rich vision has taken real dedication to bring alive. Filming began late last year and continued for about 150 days, most of it shot in the tough terrains around Kundapura. While the final shot is wrapped, post-production is now happening across 12 studios in India — from visual effects and editing to sound and Ajaneesh Loknath’s soul-stirring, folk-inspired music.
One of the biggest highlights is the set sequences and the challenges while shooting. Hombale built an entire 25-acre town to shoot it, bringing in over 500 trained fighters and 3,000 extras. The action blends the footwork of Kalaripayattu with native fighting styles, and the fire sequences were planned like living waves, rising and falling with rhythm. It’s said to be one of the most ambitious action setups in Indian cinema.
But beyond the action, the team aimed for truth and culture. Folk experts from Tulu Nadu helped guide the use of body paint, chants, drum rhythms, and costumes. Local artisans provided natural materials like timber and dyes, giving work to nearby villages. To prepare for his role, Rishab Shetty even spent silent days in a coastal ashram to fully understand the Bhoota Kola trance, bringing a raw, spiritual energy to the performance.
The original Kantara, released in 2022, was critically and commercially well acclaimed, and went from a quiet hit into a cultural phenomenon. It was one of India’s top-grossing films. It also established Hombale Films' strength in mixing deep-rooted stories with big-screen spectacle, a formula they’re refining again here, even as they prepare for Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam.
With filming now complete, post-production is ongoing in full swing. Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set to light up the screen October 2.