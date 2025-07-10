G Girish: If a film wins in theatres, it will win everywhere

Prakash Raj's deep voice greets us at the very first frame of the trailer of 1st Day 1st Show. According to director G Girish, the film is more of a tribute to the feeling of celebrating films. A call to remember why we fell in love with cinema in the first place.

Ahead of the film's release on July 11, Girish, who is wielding the megaphone for his fourth directorial venture, urges audiences to return to theatres and reclaim the joy of communal cinema-watching. “I am first an audience, and then a filmmaker,” he begins. “Over the years, I’ve heard many people speak highly of other language films. It made me wonder—why do we doubt ourselves? The Kannada film industry has always been iconic. But somewhere, the audience’s interest started to dip. I wanted to create something that brings back their faith.”