Vijay Krishna: Love is the oldest cliché we still believe in



Vijay plays Akash, a techie, who is on both a literal and an emotional journey. “Is he escaping routine or rediscovering himself? Maybe both,” he reflects. “Romantic dramas do walk a thin line of cliché, but love itself is the oldest cliché we still believe in. From Romeo to Shah Rukh, we all want that butterfly moment. This film has that, with Mansore’s quiet depth.”



Priyanka Kumar, who plays Bhoomi, a techie too, says the role gave her a rare chance to explore vulnerability. “When I first heard ‘romance’ and 'Mansore' in the same breath, I was curious. But the story surprised me. There’s a beautiful undercurrent. Bhoomi isn’t just orbiting the hero; she’s navigating her dilemma between identity and expectation.”



Does she fall for the man or the idea of love? “Maybe a bit of both,” she says with a smile. “But the film doesn’t rush it. It gives her space to grow.”