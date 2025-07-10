Vijay Krishna: Love is the oldest cliché we still believe in

With a National Award and a reputation for socially conscious storytelling, director Mansore takes a refreshing turn with Doora Theera Yaana, a romantic drama that promises more than just scenic visuals and sweet nothings. Set against the backdrop of a soul-searching road trip, the film stars Vijay Krishna and Priyanka Kumar in leading roles. For a filmmaker known for hard truths and quiet revolutions, this marks an emotional shift.
“Romance is there, but it still carries my signature,” says Mansore. Known for Harivu, Nathicharami, and Act 1978, the director reveals that Doora Theera Yaana was born from a mix of survival and sincerity. “When I made Harivu, I hoped it would make it to awards and Panorama and help recover at least ₹20 lakh through subsidy. Today, the game has changed. The audience decides everything. Theatre is where I need to survive. That’s my reality now.”
Has that changed his creative voice? “Some compromises are inevitable, especially if you want to reach a wider audience. But I try to keep my intention intact,” he explains. “To be honest, I’ve failed at the box office. But even then, I’ve managed to recover my budgets. I still believe in making meaningful cinema that can connect.”
Joining him on this journey is Vijay Krishna, well known for his role in Kannadati and more recently in the Hindi film, The Kerala Story. “Working on The Kerala Story made me realise how far a film can reach when people truly react to it,” says Vijay. “Mansore is someone I’ve admired since my small role in Act 1978. With Doora Theera Yaana, I saw both an opportunity and a responsibility to be part of a love story that feels rooted, not synthetic.”
Vijay plays Akash, a techie, who is on both a literal and an emotional journey. “Is he escaping routine or rediscovering himself? Maybe both,” he reflects. “Romantic dramas do walk a thin line of cliché, but love itself is the oldest cliché we still believe in. From Romeo to Shah Rukh, we all want that butterfly moment. This film has that, with Mansore’s quiet depth.”
Priyanka Kumar, who plays Bhoomi, a techie too, says the role gave her a rare chance to explore vulnerability. “When I first heard ‘romance’ and 'Mansore' in the same breath, I was curious. But the story surprised me. There’s a beautiful undercurrent. Bhoomi isn’t just orbiting the hero; she’s navigating her dilemma between identity and expectation.”
Does she fall for the man or the idea of love? “Maybe a bit of both,” she says with a smile. “But the film doesn’t rush it. It gives her space to grow.”
The music and visuals blend organically into the romance, says Mansore. “We didn’t want it to feel like a montage of scenic shots. Every frame needed to feel lived in, just like a love story.”
So, is this a detour or a new direction? “Call it a soft pivot,” he concludes. “I may return to hard-hitting stories, however, this was a journey I needed.”
Doora Theera Yaana, written by Chethana Thirthahalli, Mansore and Krishna Hebbale, is produced by Devaraj R under D Creations, distributed by Janani Pictures through Ravichandra AJ, with music by Bakkesh Ronada and Karthik, with cinematography by Shekar Chandra. The film releases on July 11.