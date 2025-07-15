Shivarajkumar to play a police sub-inspector in a murder mystery

Over a half dozen film announcements made on Shivarajkumar's birthday, continue to keep his fans excited with a fresh slate of films. Adding to the series of updates around his upcoming projects, a new film has been announced under the Shrithik Motion Pictures banner, where the actor will take on the role of a police sub-inspector in a film set in the murder mystery genre.

The project is being jointly produced by Sagar Shah, Krishnakumar B, and Suraj Sharma, with Balaji Madhavan set to direct and pen the story. While the official title of the film is yet to be revealed, the makers have planned a muhurat ceremony soon, where the title will be officially announced.