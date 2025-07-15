Shivarajkumar to play a police sub-inspector in a murder mystery

Over a half dozen film announcements made on Shivarajkumar's birthday, continue to keep his fans excited with a fresh slate of films. Adding to the series of updates around his upcoming projects, a new film has been announced under the Shrithik Motion Pictures banner, where the actor will take on the role of a police sub-inspector in a film set in the murder mystery genre.
The project is being jointly produced by Sagar Shah, Krishnakumar B, and Suraj Sharma, with Balaji Madhavan set to direct and pen the story. While the official title of the film is yet to be revealed, the makers have planned a muhurat ceremony soon, where the title will be officially announced.
This marks an intriguing shift for Shivarajkumar, who has portrayed intense, larger-than-life characters over the years, and now steps into a more grounded, investigative role. His portrayal of a sub-inspector in a murder mystery is expected to bring both emotional depth and a strong screen presence to the narrative.
The team has revealed that the film’s shoot is scheduled to begin by the end of this year.
Shivanna, who is waiting for 45, directed by Arjun Janya under the Suraj Production banner, has other projects in the lineup, including a film with Srini A for Anand, and a film with Pavan Wadeyar. He has also given a green light to a project with producer Chalavadi Kumar to be helmed by Sanju Weds Geetha director Nagashekar. He has also completed shooting a few portions for his 131st project, and has also been part of Uttarakaanda, produced by KRG Studios and also starring Dhananjay.. That apart, he is busy with other languages, shooting for the Telugu project Peddi, starring Ram Charan, and Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Jailer 2.